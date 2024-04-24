College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [April 24, 2024]

Little movement as (most) teams gear up for Regionals

April 24, 2024 by in Rankings with 0 comments

 

College Power Rankings, presented by the National Ultimate Training Camp!

D-I Women’s Divions Power Rankings

RankTeamChangePrior
Dropped from rankings: Ohio State (25)
1-1
2-2
3-3
4-4
5-5
6-6
7+18
8+19
9+110
10-37
11-11
12-12
13-13
14+418
15-114
16-115
17-116
18-117
19-19
20-20
21-21
22-22
23-23
24-24
25-

D-I Women’s Division Discussion

  • Perhaps the biggest upset to come out of conferences, Northeastern took down Tufts on universe to claim Metro Boston. Look forward to an exciting Regionals rematch, likely for the region’s last bid.
  • Ohio State’s third place finish at Ohio Conferences sees them drop out of the top 25. In their place slot Utah, who hope to contend for one of the Northwest’s many bids.

D-I Men’s Division Power Rankings

D-I Men’s Division Discussion

  • Chalky conferences mean no changes in the D-I men’s division rankings this week.

D-III Women’s Division Power Rankings

D-III Women’s Division Discussion

  • Results from Metro Boston, Western NY, and Ohio Conferences weren’t enough to budge the rankings this week.

D-III Men’s Division Power Rankings

RankTeamChangePrior
Dropped from rankings: UNC Asheville (23), Navy (25)
1-1
2-2
3-3
4-4
5-5
6+17
7+18
8+19
9+413
10-46
11-110
12-12
13-211
14+216
15-114
16+117
17+118
18+119
19+120
20+121
21-615
22-22
23-
24-24
25-

D-III Men’s Division Discussion

  • Cedarville’s five-point win over Franciscan to take the conference sees Swam leap frog Fatal to claim #9. Davidson does the same with Elon after their own upset at AC ConfRegionals.
  • Oberlin crashed and burned at Ohio Conferences, skidding to an 0-4 finish with losses to unranked Xavier and Kenyon. They’ll have a shot to right the horsecow at Regionals, but that kind of performance drops Oberlin out of the top 20.
  • Rochester landed atop the Western NY Conference with a crushing win over SUNY-Cortland and are rewarded with the #23 spot. They knock out UNC Asheville, who sustained two universe point losses on Sunday to finish sixth at AC ConfRegionals.
  • Claremont claim the last spot in the rankings by breezing through Southwest ConfRegionals to book their ticket to Milwaukee.

Ultiworld Subscribers, read on for previews into the regional pecking order!

