High School Power Rankings: Post Spring Fling and Matoska Classic Edition [4/25/24]

Welcome to the fourth edition of the 2024 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.

The rankings will eventually be used to determine invitations to the 2024 High School National Invite; currently, we plan to use the rankings published the week of May 6th as the final rankings before final bids are sent out (many bids will be sent out on a rolling basis).

If you have additional information about tournaments or team strength that you would like to be considered for the High School Power Rankings, please email [email protected].

Teams, if you would like to add logos and team information to your Team Pages, follow these instructions!

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!

Notes

Edina (MN) continued their dominant season at the Matoska Classic in Minnesota and have now received an invite to HSNI. They have yet to lose a game — they’ll get another big test at Neuqua Knockout in a week and a half.

An ever-strengthening Minnesota scene has seen a big shakeup with Open World Learning, a team with some preseason buzz, getting a big win over a somewhat shorthanded St. Louis Park. Both teams will be at Neuqua Knockout — a critical final opportunity to make an HSNI case.

Green Canyon (UT) had some close games with Lone Peak and West in a local Utah tournament and drops a few spots in the rankings as a result.

Albany (CA) has the been best team in the Bay Area league to start the year, including a recent win over Oakland Tech. They make their 2024 debut in the rankings.

Jackson Reed (DC) continued their fantastic season with another tournament win, this time at Spring Fling. They dominated Wissahickon 13-6 in the final. A solid semis run from Westfield, including splitting games with Pennsbury, gets them into the top 25.

Four Rivers is undefeated so far in Massachusetts competition and come in at #25 in this week’s rankings.

Notes

Franklin (WA) got a big upset over Nathan Hale (WA) in league play to climb into the top 5.

Green Canyon (UT) got a pair of wins over Lone Peak (UT), flipping the two teams’ positions in the rankings.

Strath Haven (PA) made a great run to the final of Spring Fling, dropping two close games to Paideia (GA), including a one point loss in the final. They jump up 12 spots in the rankings.

Some other updates from Washington state: Ballard drops after some losses in league play, and Cleveland is removed from the top 25 as the school wasn’t able to find enough players to field a team this year.

White Bear Lake (MN) makes their first-ever appearance in the High School Power Rankings after finishing third at Matoska Classic

HSNI Invite List

Boys Division

Eastside Prep (WA)

Green Canyon (UT)

Jordan (NC)

Jackson-Reed (DC)

South Eugene (OR)

Lincoln (WA)

Nathan Hale (WA)

Lone Peak (UT)

LASA (TX)

Wissahickon (PA)

Edina (MN)

Girls Division