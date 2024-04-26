Watch College Regionals on Ultiworld Field Pass

Tune in live for some of the best weekends of the season!

Every year, College Regionals brings some of the year’s most exciting ultimate and important moments, but they are scattered across the country. Over the next two Sundays, Ultiworld Field Pass will bring them together and livestream them to you. Field Pass will broadcast games live from multiple events at various locations to help you see as much of the season-defining postseason action as possible. Sunday will truly be super.

Our planned Weekend 1 coverage on Sunday, April 28, will include1:

Great Lakes (M/W)

Ohio Valley (W)

South Central (M/W)

Southeast (M/W)

Southwest (M/W)

Our Weekend 2 coverage on Sunday, May 5, will include2:

Atlantic Coast (M/W)

New England (M)

Northwest (M/W)

Standard and All-Access subscribers will be able to watch Field Pass live, or catch up with games they missed later. Additionally, Regional-specific streams (without commentary) will be available to All-Access subscribers. Get or upgrade your subscription today!

Field Pass will go live around 10 AM ET on Sunday and move with the day’s schedule, wrapping up as the final bids are secured, projected to be somewhere between 6 PM and 7 PM ET; it may run later or conclude earlier.

Keith Raynor, Theo Wan, Jenna Weiner, Edward Stephens, and Charlie Eisenhood will be hosting coverage throughout the day, with guests joining them on air to talk about all the shock upsets, heroic performances, and statement wins. Ultiworld subscribers will be able to chat with hosts and each other in the Ultiworld Discord, so be sure to get in on the watch party fun.