College Championships 2024 Qualifying Thread

Who has earned their way to the College Championships?
April 28, 2024 by Ultiworld in News, Recap with 0 comments
Our coverage of the 2024 college Series is presented by Spin Ultimate. Please support the brands that make Ultiworld possible and shop at Spin Ultimate!
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the 2024 USA Ultimate College Championships in Wisconsin! This list will be frequently updated with new information.
D-I WOMEN’S QUALIFIERS
Michigan (GL1)
SUNY Binghamton (ME1)
Carleton (NC1)
Pennsylvania (OV1)
Colorado (SC1)
Colorado State (SC2)
Stanford (SW1)
UC Santa Barbara (SW2)
UC San Diego (SW3)
UC Santa Cruz (SW4)
D-I MEN’S QUALIFIERS
Michigan (GL1)
Ottawa (ME1)
Minnesota (NC1)
Carleton (NC2)
Colorado (SC1)
Texas (SC2)
Washington University (SC3)
Georgia (SE1)
Alabama-Huntsville (SE2)
Cal Poly SLO (SW1)
California (SW2)
D-III WOMEN’S QUALIFIERS
Richmond (AC 1)
Davenport (GL1)
Wesleyan (ME1)
Macalester (NC1)
Carleton Eclipse (NC2)
St. Olaf (NC3)
Grinnell (NC4)
Portland (NW1)
Lewis & Clark (NW2)
Haverford & Bryn Mawr (OV1)
Colorado College (SC1)
Union (SE1)
Occidental (SW1)
D-III MEN’S QUALIFIERS
Richmond (AC1)
Davenport (GL1)
Rochester (ME1)
St. Olaf (NC1)
Carleton CHOP (NC2)
Whitman (NW1)
Lewis & Clark (NW2)
Oberlin (OV1)
Franciscan (OV2)
Oklahoma Christian (SC1)
Missouri S&T (SC2)
Berry (SE1)
Claremont (SW1)
Nationals qualifiers in bold.
ATLANTIC COAST
D-I Women’s
Scheduled for May 4-5
D-I Men’s
Scheduled for May 4-5
D-III Women’s
1. Richmond (def. Davidson 6-5 in Conference final)
2. Davidson
3. Mary Washington
4. Catholic
5. Elon
D-III Men’s
1. Richmond (def. Davidson 13-12 in Conference final)
2. Davidson
3. Elon
4. Christopher Newport
5. Navy
6. UNC Asheville
7. High Point
DNF Sailsbury
GREAT LAKES
D-I Women’s
1. Michigan (def. Notre Dame 12-10 in final)
2. Notre Dame
D-I Men’s
1. Michigan (def. Illinois 15-8 in final)
2. Illinois
3. Chicago/Notre Dame
4. Chicago/Notre Dame
D-III Women’s
1. Davenport (def. Knox 12-3 in Conference final)
2. Knox
T-3. Butler
T-3. Kalamazoo
5. North Park
DNF Wheaton (Illinois)
D-III Men’s
1. Davenport
METRO EAST
D-I Women’s
1. SUNY Binghamton (def. Yale 13-10 in final)
2. Yale
D-I Men’s
1. Ottawa (def. Cornell 15-7 in final)
2. Cornell
D-III Women’s
1. Wesleyan (def. Rochester 11-10 in final)
2. Rochester
D-III Men’s
1. Rochester (def. Wesleyan 13-10 in final)
2. Wesleyan
NEW ENGLAND
D-I Women’s
Scheduled for May 4-5
D-I Men’s
Scheduled for May 4-5
D-III Women’s
Scheduled for May 4-5
D-III Men’s
Scheduled for May 4-5
NORTH CENTRAL
D-I Women’s
1. Carleton (def. Wisconsin 15-4 in the final)
2. Wisconsin
D-I Men’s
1. Minnesota
2. Carleton (def. Wisconsin 15-10 in the 2nd Place game-to-go)
D-III Women’s
1. Macalaster (won Pool B; def. St. Olaf 7-6 in Conference final)
2. Carleton Eclipse (finished second in Pool B; def. St. Olaf 15-2 in Conference 2nd Place final)
3. St. Olaf (won Pool A at Conferences)
4. Grinnell (finished second in Pool A; def. Michigan Tech 14-11 in Conference 4th Place game-to-go)
5. Michigan Tech
6. Carleton College C
7. St. Thomas
8. St. Olaf B
D-III Men’s
1. St. Olaf (def. Carleton CHOP 15-8 in final)
2. Carleton CHOP (def. Macalester 15-11 in 2nd Place game-to-go)
3. Macalester
NORTHWEST
D-I Women’s
Scheduled for May 4-5
D-I Men’s
Scheduled for May 4-5
D-III Women’s
1. Portland (def. Whitman 12-11 in Conference final)
2. Lewis & Clark (def. Whitman 12-6 in Conference 2nd Place game-to-go)
3. Whitman
4. Puget Sound
5. Pacific Lutheran
D-III Men’s
1. Whitman (def. Lewis & Clark 15-10 in Conference final)
2. Lewis & Clark (def. Reed 15-5 in 2nd Place game-to-go)
3. Reed
4. Puget Sound
5. Portland
6. Pacific Lutheran
7. Whitworth
8. Seattle
9. Willamette
OHIO VALLEY
D-I Women’s
1. Pennsylvania (def. Pittsburgh 15-11 in final)
D-I Men’s
Scheduled for May 4-5
D-III Women’s
1. Haverford & Bryn Mawr (def. Scranton 15-7 in final)
2. Scranton
3. Lehigh
4. Kenyon
D-III Men’s
1. Oberlin (def. Messiah 13-9 in final)
2. Franciscan (def. Messiah 13-10 in the 2nd Place game-to-go)
3. Messiah
SOUTH CENTRAL
D-I Women’s
1. Colorado (def. Colorado State 15-7 in final)
2. Colorado State (def. WashU 15-6 in 2nd Place game-to-go)
3. Washington University
D-I Men’s
1. Colorado (def. Texas A&M 15-8 in semifinal; def. Texas 15-9 in final)
2. Texas (def. WashU 14-7 in semifinal)
3. Washington University (def. Texas A&M 14-8 in 3rd Place game-to-go)
4. Texas A&M
D-III Women’s
1. Colorado College (def. Trinity 13-4 in Conference final)
2. Trinity
T-3. Truman State/Rice
T-3. Truman State/Rice
T-5. John Brown
T-5. Colorado College B
D-III Men’s
1. Oklahoma Christian (def. Missouri S&T 15-4 in final)
2. Missouri S&T (def. Colorado College 14-12 in 2nd Place game-to-go
3. Colorado College
SOUTHEAST
D-I Women’s
1. Georgia (def. Alabama-Huntsville in final)
2. Alabama-Huntsville
D-I Men’s
1. Georgia (def. Alabama-Huntsville 14-7 in final)
2. Alabama-Huntsville (def. Tulane 15-10 in 2nd Place game-to-go)
3. Tulane
D-III Women’s
1. Union (def. Berry 15-2 in round robin play)
2. Berry
3. Georgia College
D-III Men’s
1. Berry (def. Ave Maria 13-12 in the final)
2. Ave Maria
3. Embry-Riddle
4. Union
5. Georgia College
6. Morehouse
SOUTHWEST
D-I Women’s
1. Stanford (def. UC Santa Cruz 15-3 in semifinal; def. UCSB 8-7 in final)
2. UC Santa Barbara (def. UCSD 9-8 in semifinal)
3. UC San Diego (def. UCSC in 3rd Place game-to-go)
4. UC Santa Cruz (def. UC Davis 12-8 in 4th Place game-to-go)
5. UC Davis
D-I Men’s
1. Cal Poly SLO (def. UC Santa Cruz 15-7 in final)
2. California (def. UCSC 11-10 in 2nd Place game-to-go)
3. UC Santa Cruz
D-III Women’s
1. Occidental (def. Claremont in two of a three game series)
2. Claremont
D-III Men’s
1. Claremont (went 3-0 in pool play, including def. Occidental 11-5)
2. Occidental
3. San Diego
4. Cal Tech