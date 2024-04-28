College Championships 2024 Qualifying Thread

Who has earned their way to the College Championships?

Our coverage of the 2024 college Series is presented by Spin Ultimate. Please support the brands that make Ultiworld possible and shop at Spin Ultimate!

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the 2024 USA Ultimate College Championships in Wisconsin! This list will be frequently updated with new information.

D-I WOMEN’S QUALIFIERS

Michigan (GL1)

SUNY Binghamton (ME1)

Carleton (NC1)

Pennsylvania (OV1)

Colorado (SC1)

Colorado State (SC2)

Stanford (SW1)

UC Santa Barbara (SW2)

UC San Diego (SW3)

UC Santa Cruz (SW4)

D-I MEN’S QUALIFIERS

Michigan (GL1)

Ottawa (ME1)

Minnesota (NC1)

Carleton (NC2)

Colorado (SC1)

Texas (SC2)

Washington University (SC3)

Georgia (SE1)

Alabama-Huntsville (SE2)

Cal Poly SLO (SW1)

California (SW2)

D-III WOMEN’S QUALIFIERS

Richmond (AC 1)

Davenport (GL1)

Wesleyan (ME1)

Macalester (NC1)

Carleton Eclipse (NC2)

St. Olaf (NC3)

Grinnell (NC4)

Portland (NW1)

Lewis & Clark (NW2)

Haverford & Bryn Mawr (OV1)

Colorado College (SC1)

Union (SE1)

Occidental (SW1)

D-III MEN’S QUALIFIERS

Richmond (AC1)

Davenport (GL1)

Rochester (ME1)

St. Olaf (NC1)

Carleton CHOP (NC2)

Whitman (NW1)

Lewis & Clark (NW2)

Oberlin (OV1)

Franciscan (OV2)

Oklahoma Christian (SC1)

Missouri S&T (SC2)

Berry (SE1)

Claremont (SW1)

Nationals qualifiers in bold.

ATLANTIC COAST

Scheduled for May 4-5

Scheduled for May 4-5

1. Richmond (def. Davidson 6-5 in Conference final)

2. Davidson

3. Mary Washington

4. Catholic

5. Elon

1. Richmond (def. Davidson 13-12 in Conference final)

2. Davidson

3. Elon

4. Christopher Newport

5. Navy

6. UNC Asheville

7. High Point

DNF Sailsbury

GREAT LAKES

1. Michigan (def. Notre Dame 12-10 in final)

2. Notre Dame

1. Michigan (def. Illinois 15-8 in final)

2. Illinois

3. Chicago/Notre Dame

4. Chicago/Notre Dame

1. Davenport (def. Knox 12-3 in Conference final)

2. Knox

T-3. Butler

T-3. Kalamazoo

5. North Park

DNF Wheaton (Illinois)

1. Davenport

METRO EAST

1. SUNY Binghamton (def. Yale 13-10 in final)

2. Yale

1. Ottawa (def. Cornell 15-7 in final)

2. Cornell

1. Wesleyan (def. Rochester 11-10 in final)

2. Rochester

1. Rochester (def. Wesleyan 13-10 in final)

2. Wesleyan

NEW ENGLAND

Scheduled for May 4-5

Scheduled for May 4-5

Scheduled for May 4-5

Scheduled for May 4-5

NORTH CENTRAL

1. Carleton (def. Wisconsin 15-4 in the final)

2. Wisconsin

1. Minnesota

2. Carleton (def. Wisconsin 15-10 in the 2nd Place game-to-go)

1. Macalaster (won Pool B; def. St. Olaf 7-6 in Conference final)

2. Carleton Eclipse (finished second in Pool B; def. St. Olaf 15-2 in Conference 2nd Place final)

3. St. Olaf (won Pool A at Conferences)

4. Grinnell (finished second in Pool A; def. Michigan Tech 14-11 in Conference 4th Place game-to-go)

5. Michigan Tech

6. Carleton College C

7. St. Thomas

8. St. Olaf B

1. St. Olaf (def. Carleton CHOP 15-8 in final)

2. Carleton CHOP (def. Macalester 15-11 in 2nd Place game-to-go)

3. Macalester

NORTHWEST

Scheduled for May 4-5

Scheduled for May 4-5

1. Portland (def. Whitman 12-11 in Conference final)

2. Lewis & Clark (def. Whitman 12-6 in Conference 2nd Place game-to-go)

3. Whitman

4. Puget Sound

5. Pacific Lutheran

1. Whitman (def. Lewis & Clark 15-10 in Conference final)

2. Lewis & Clark (def. Reed 15-5 in 2nd Place game-to-go)

3. Reed

4. Puget Sound

5. Portland

6. Pacific Lutheran

7. Whitworth

8. Seattle

9. Willamette

OHIO VALLEY

1. Pennsylvania (def. Pittsburgh 15-11 in final)

Scheduled for May 4-5

1. Haverford & Bryn Mawr (def. Scranton 15-7 in final)

2. Scranton

3. Lehigh

4. Kenyon

1. Oberlin (def. Messiah 13-9 in final)

2. Franciscan (def. Messiah 13-10 in the 2nd Place game-to-go)

3. Messiah

SOUTH CENTRAL

1. Colorado (def. Colorado State 15-7 in final)

2. Colorado State (def. WashU 15-6 in 2nd Place game-to-go)

3. Washington University

1. Colorado (def. Texas A&M 15-8 in semifinal; def. Texas 15-9 in final)

2. Texas (def. WashU 14-7 in semifinal)

3. Washington University (def. Texas A&M 14-8 in 3rd Place game-to-go)

4. Texas A&M

1. Colorado College (def. Trinity 13-4 in Conference final)

2. Trinity

T-3. Truman State/Rice

T-3. Truman State/Rice

T-5. John Brown

T-5. Colorado College B

1. Oklahoma Christian (def. Missouri S&T 15-4 in final)

2. Missouri S&T (def. Colorado College 14-12 in 2nd Place game-to-go

3. Colorado College

SOUTHEAST

1. Georgia (def. Alabama-Huntsville in final)

2. Alabama-Huntsville

1. Georgia (def. Alabama-Huntsville 14-7 in final)

2. Alabama-Huntsville (def. Tulane 15-10 in 2nd Place game-to-go)

3. Tulane

1. Union (def. Berry 15-2 in round robin play)

2. Berry

3. Georgia College

1. Berry (def. Ave Maria 13-12 in the final)

2. Ave Maria

3. Embry-Riddle

4. Union

5. Georgia College

6. Morehouse

SOUTHWEST

1. Stanford (def. UC Santa Cruz 15-3 in semifinal; def. UCSB 8-7 in final)

2. UC Santa Barbara (def. UCSD 9-8 in semifinal)

3. UC San Diego (def. UCSC in 3rd Place game-to-go)

4. UC Santa Cruz (def. UC Davis 12-8 in 4th Place game-to-go)

5. UC Davis

1. Cal Poly SLO (def. UC Santa Cruz 15-7 in final)

2. California (def. UCSC 11-10 in 2nd Place game-to-go)

3. UC Santa Cruz

1. Occidental (def. Claremont in two of a three game series)

2. Claremont

1. Claremont (went 3-0 in pool play, including def. Occidental 11-5)

2. Occidental

3. San Diego

4. Cal Tech