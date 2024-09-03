Deep Look: World Ultimate Championships Day 1 Live Recap Show

Catch up on day 1 of WUC action!

September 3, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Its Worlds Week!

We will be posting daily wrap-up shows of the World Ultimate Championships, hosted by on the ground commentators including Ian Toner, Hannah Pendlebury, Liam Grant, Stefan Rappazzo, and more! Our hosts discuss the biggest results of the day and bring on special guests including players, coaches, and game advisors to give you insights to ultimate’s biggest event.

Deep Look: World Ultimate Championships Day 1 Live Recap Show

Watch the World Ultimate Championships with an Event Pack!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Bonus Content for Deep Look: World Ultimate Championships Day 1 Live Recap Show is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: ,

EVENTS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Deep Look: World Ultimate Championships Day 1 Live Recap Show"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • [All-Access] Colombia vs. Austria (Open Crossover)
    Video for all-access subscribers
  • [Showcase] Canada vs. France (Open Crossover)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • [Showcase] Japan vs. New Zealand (Open Crossover)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • [All-Access] Italy vs. Germany (Open Crossover)
    Video for all-access subscribers
    • Subscribe Now