Double Overtime: Wild’s Win Leads WUL Week Two

March 23, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Jenna and Sascha review all the action from the Western Ultimate League’s Week Two.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  2. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

