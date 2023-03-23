Double Overtime: Wild’s Win Leads WUL Week Two

WUL Week Two action!

Jenna and Sascha review all the action from the Western Ultimate League’s Week Two.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

Double Overtime: Wild’s Win Leads WUL Week Two

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Don’t miss the subscriber-only bonus segment where Sascha and Jenna tier rank all the WUL jerseys!