Double Overtime: San Francisco makes Championship Weekend, Overtime in Austin!

FALCON PUNCH! Nightshade put out the Torch.

May 4, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Jenna and Sascha discuss the San Francisco Falcons taking the second spot in the WUL championship weekend for their division. In the PUL, Nashville overtakes Austin in an overtime game!

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate and Tokay Ultimate.

  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  2. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

