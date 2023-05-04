Double Overtime: San Francisco makes Championship Weekend, Overtime in Austin!

FALCON PUNCH! Nightshade put out the Torch.

Jenna and Sascha discuss the San Francisco Falcons taking the second spot in the WUL championship weekend for their division. In the PUL, Nashville overtakes Austin in an overtime game!

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate and Tokay Ultimate.

Double Overtime: San Francisco makes Championship Weekend, Overtime in Austin!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.