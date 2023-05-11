Double Overtime: Minnesota Strikes Again, Utah goes Winless in the PNW

Who's taking the last Championship weekend spot in the Northwest?

Sascha and Jenna recap an overtime filled weekend and look ahead to the impending Surge vs. Shadow matchup as well as the final weekend of WUL regular season play at the Rocky Mountain Rumble.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate and Tokay Ultimate.

Double Overtime: Minnesota Strikes Again, Utah goes Winless in the PNW

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.