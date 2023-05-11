Who's taking the last Championship weekend spot in the Northwest?
Sascha and Jenna recap an overtime filled weekend and look ahead to the impending Surge vs. Shadow matchup as well as the final weekend of WUL regular season play at the Rocky Mountain Rumble.
Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate and Tokay Ultimate.
Double Overtime: Minnesota Strikes Again, Utah goes Winless in the PNW
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
-
Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.
-
Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.
TAGGED: Premier Ultimate League (PUL), Western Ultimate League (WUL), Double Overtime, Indy Red, Minneapolis Strike, PUL, VC Ultimate, Western Ultimate League, WUL
TEAMS: DC Shadow, Los Angeles Astra, New York Gridlock, Oregon Onyx, Philadelphia Surge, Portland Rising, San Diego Super Bloom, Seattle Tempest, Utah Wild