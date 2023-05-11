Double Overtime: Minnesota Strikes Again, Utah goes Winless in the PNW

Who's taking the last Championship weekend spot in the Northwest?

May 11, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Sascha and Jenna recap an overtime filled weekend and look ahead to the impending Surge vs. Shadow matchup as well as the final weekend of WUL regular season play at the Rocky Mountain Rumble.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate and Tokay Ultimate.

Double Overtime: Minnesota Strikes Again, Utah goes Winless in the PNW

  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  2. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

