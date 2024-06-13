Huckin’ Eh: TTU, Jazz, Disc Flicker, Fish Bowl

WJUC seeding is out!

Short but sweet episode coming at ya! Theo breaks down some news and notes to begin the episode including the recent seeding news of the upcoming WJUC and a mini-preview of Touring Tuneup. In the main event, hear about what went down at Jazzfest, Disc Flicker and Fish Bowl.

Huckin’ Eh: TTU, Jazz, Disc Flicker, Fish Bowl

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.