WJUC seeding is out!
Short but sweet episode coming at ya! Theo breaks down some news and notes to begin the episode including the recent seeding news of the upcoming WJUC and a mini-preview of Touring Tuneup. In the main event, hear about what went down at Jazzfest, Disc Flicker and Fish Bowl.
Huckin’ Eh: TTU, Jazz, Disc Flicker, Fish Bowl
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
-
Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].
TAGGED: Ultimate Canada (UC), USAU Club, Canada, Disc Flicker, Fishbowl, Huckin' Eh, Jazzfest, Ultimate Canada, USAU