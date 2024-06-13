Huckin’ Eh: TTU, Jazz, Disc Flicker, Fish Bowl

WJUC seeding is out!

June 13, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Short but sweet episode coming at ya! Theo breaks down some news and notes to begin the episode including the recent seeding news of the upcoming WJUC and a mini-preview of Touring Tuneup. In the main event, hear about what went down at Jazzfest, Disc Flicker and Fish Bowl.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

