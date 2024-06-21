Double Overtime: PUL Championship Weekend Preview

Genny de Jesus joins the show for a PUL Championship Weekend Preview!

June 21, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Sascha and Jenna preview the PUL Championship weekend in Philly. They also interview New York Gridlock’s Genny de Jesus about the season and what to expect for champ weekend.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

  2. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

