Genny de Jesus joins the show for a PUL Championship Weekend Preview!
Sascha and Jenna preview the PUL Championship weekend in Philly. They also interview New York Gridlock’s Genny de Jesus about the season and what to expect for champ weekend.
Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.
Double Overtime: PUL Championship Weekend Preview
Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.
Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.
