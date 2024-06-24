Deep Look LIVE: New York Wins It All, Detroit Wins One

Gridlock and the Mechanix make history!

Keith Raynor and guest host Edward Stephens recap the Premier Ultimate League Championship weekend as well as the Detroit Mechanix’ first win in 7 years. The two also dip into the club season and discuss some of the early roster releases!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday June 15th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: New York Wins It All, Detroit Wins One

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, starting directly after the show!