Deep Look LIVE: New York Wins It All, Detroit Wins One

Gridlock and the Mechanix make history!

June 24, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Keith Raynor and guest host Edward Stephens recap the Premier Ultimate League Championship weekend as well as the Detroit Mechanix’ first win in 7 years. The two also dip into the club season and discuss some of the early roster releases!

June 15th

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Edward Stephens
    Edward Stephens

    Edward Stephens has an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College. He writes and plays ultimate in Athens, Georgia.

