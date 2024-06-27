Huckin’ Eh: Catching up on Tournament Action, CUC GM Mini-Preview

Catching up on the Canadian world!

June 27, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Recapping all that’s happened over the past two weeks! Theo makes his return from his California baseball trip to bring you all the recaps from tournaments that happened around the world. In the news, learn about the CUC Junior and Senior bid situation and which regions will be spicy. Get ready for the first ever CUC Grand Masters tournament as Theo previews each division and makes his picks.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where Theo gives you an early look at Regionals and Nationals including game-to-go picks and championship contenders!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

