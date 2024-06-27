Huckin’ Eh: Catching up on Tournament Action, CUC GM Mini-Preview

Catching up on the Canadian world!

Recapping all that’s happened over the past two weeks! Theo makes his return from his California baseball trip to bring you all the recaps from tournaments that happened around the world. In the news, learn about the CUC Junior and Senior bid situation and which regions will be spicy. Get ready for the first ever CUC Grand Masters tournament as Theo previews each division and makes his picks.

