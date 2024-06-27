Catching up on the Canadian world!
June 27, 2024 by Theo Wan in Podcast with 0 comments
Recapping all that’s happened over the past two weeks! Theo makes his return from his California baseball trip to bring you all the recaps from tournaments that happened around the world. In the news, learn about the CUC Junior and Senior bid situation and which regions will be spicy. Get ready for the first ever CUC Grand Masters tournament as Theo previews each division and makes his picks.
Huckin’ Eh: Catching up on Tournament Action, CUC GM Mini-Preview
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where Theo gives you an early look at Regionals and Nationals including game-to-go picks and championship contenders!
