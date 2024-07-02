Double Overtime: New York Grid-lock out the Shadow for their first PUL Championship!

Are the DC Shadow cursed? Are the Cardenas twins a cheat code?

July 2, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Jenna and Sascha go over the happenings of the PUL championship weekend where New York came out on top! Plus, a very special edition of the Mechanix Minute.

  1. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

  2. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

