Better Box Score Metrics: PUL Regular Season Stats and Awards

This player should have been the MVP.

July 5, 2024 by in Analysis with 0 comments
New York Gridlock’s Valeria Cardenas during the final at PUL Championship Weekend 2024. Photo: Marshall Lian – UltiPhotos.com

I must be missing something.

As I write, the PUL has just announced its award podium, leaning into their new stats in announcing the regular-season-based selections: Valeria Cardenas as MVP, Genny De Jesus as Offensive POTY, and Kami Groom as Defense POTY. (Cardenas was also named Finals MVP). All had great seasons, and as we’ll see, would be on a BBSM All-PUL team.

The part I don’t get is this: how did Yina Cartagena not win either regular season MVP or OPOTY?

Better Box Score Metrics: PUL Regular Season Stats and Awards is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Paul Würtztack
    Paul Würtztack

    Paul Würtztack is an Ultiworld analyst.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Better Box Score Metrics: PUL Regular Season Stats and Awards"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Huck and Hope: Mailbag Episode
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Better Box Score Metrics: PUL Regular Season Stats and Awards
    Subscriber article
  • Better Box Score Metrics: Chosen Ones and Cool Hands [UFA Week 10, 2024]
    Subscriber article
  • Ultiworld’s 2024 D-I & D-III College Awards Voting Breakdown
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now