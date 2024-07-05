Better Box Score Metrics: PUL Regular Season Stats and Awards

This player should have been the MVP.

I must be missing something.

As I write, the PUL has just announced its award podium, leaning into their new stats in announcing the regular-season-based selections: Valeria Cardenas as MVP, Genny De Jesus as Offensive POTY, and Kami Groom as Defense POTY. (Cardenas was also named Finals MVP). All had great seasons, and as we’ll see, would be on a BBSM All-PUL team.

The part I don’t get is this: how did Yina Cartagena not win either regular season MVP or OPOTY?