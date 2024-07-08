Deep Look LIVE: Pro-Elite Challenge, WJUC Previews

The Club season starts this weekend!

July 8, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

The club season is kicking off with the east and west coast Pro-Elite Challenge tournaments. Keith and Charlie also discuss the upcoming WJUC tournament! All that plus trivia and the mailbag question of the week.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday July 9th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: Pro-Elite Challenge, WJUC Previews

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Keith and Charlie ask an important question: Are American party tournaments dead??!? Starting directly after the show.

Bonus Content for Deep Look LIVE: Pro-Elite Challenge, WJUC Previews is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Deep Look LIVE: Pro-Elite Challenge, WJUC Previews"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Deep Look LIVE: Pro-Elite Challenge, WJUC Previews
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Better Box Score Metrics: Did High Scores Boost EDGE? [UFA Week 11, 2024]
    Subscriber article
  • Inside the Circle LIVE: Des Moines Challenge Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huck and Hope: Mailbag Episode
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now