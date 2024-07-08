Deep Look LIVE: Pro-Elite Challenge, WJUC Previews

The Club season starts this weekend!

The club season is kicking off with the east and west coast Pro-Elite Challenge tournaments. Keith and Charlie also discuss the upcoming WJUC tournament! All that plus trivia and the mailbag question of the week.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday July 9th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

