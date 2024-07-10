Mailbag: UFA Championship Odds, Savannah Bananas, Too Much Ultimate?

You can email me anytime at [email protected] with questions, comments, ideas — whatever you’ve got.

Q: What are the current odds for winning the UFA Championship this year? And what are the odds of the divisional winner (whoever it is) winning the UFA title?

– Evan Lepler

A: DraftKings, what happened? Completely phoning in your line-setting didn’t work out for you?

Well, the Ultiworld Sportsbook isn’t up and running yet, but I’ll at least lay down some title odds for you. Some things to consider this year before I get to the lines:

No team feels like a lock even to get out of their division. Prices will be a lot more attractive than usual as a result.

On top of that, the league’s top team, the Atlanta Hustle, has nothing but heartbreak in their postseason history as a franchise.

How much does home field advantage matter? It could get tested, with a lot of first-round byes and home field opportunities still up in the air around the league.