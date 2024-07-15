Deep Look LIVE: Pro-Elite Challenge Recap, UFA Playoffs

The Club season is off to the races!

July 15, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Pro-Elite Challenge brought the HEAT (literally). Charlie and Keith discuss the kickoff of the club regular season from the east and west coasts. They also discuss the end of the UFA regular season and discuss the playoff picture.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday July 16th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: Pro-Elite Challenge Recap, UFA Playoffs

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

