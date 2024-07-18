2024 Masters Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

Livestreams from Masters Nationals for the first time!

July 18, 2024 by in News, Video with 0 comments

We are one day away from the 2024 USA Ultimate Masters Championships tournament in Aurora, Colorado! It’s Nationals for the grown and sexy.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend. For the first time ever, Masters Nationals will be streamed live! Follow along on the Masters Championships Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend. Our coverage begins Saturday, July 20th, LIVE on Ultiworld! All broadcasted games will be available on-demand for viewing immediately following the live broadcasts.

How To Watch

You will need an Ultiworld Standard or All-Access subscription to be able to watch games from the 2024 Masters Championships.

Full Broadcast Schedule

