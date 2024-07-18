Huckin’ Eh: US Tourney and BC Senior Regionals Recaps, No Borders and WJUC Previews

Kelsey Hayden stops in!

July 18, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Time to take on the world! Theo breaks down the upcoming World Junior Ultimate Championships in the UK and gets you ready for all the international action. Before that Kelsey Hayden makes a guest appearance to help recap recent tournaments that happened including Boston Invite, both PECs and BC Senior Regionals. Don’t think Theo forgot about No Borders. He gives all of us his picks and insight as the final tourney before CUC takes place this weekend.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where Kelsey as she gives an inside look at Boston Invite from her perspective!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

  2. Kelsey Hayden
    Kelsey Hayden

    Kelsey Hayden is an Ultiworld reporter, primarily covering the Club Women's Division. She is originally from Goulds, Newfoundland, and currently resides in Halifax, Nova Scotia. She plays on a women's club team, Salty and a women's masters club team, StellO.

