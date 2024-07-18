Huckin’ Eh: US Tourney and BC Senior Regionals Recaps, No Borders and WJUC Previews

Kelsey Hayden stops in!

Time to take on the world! Theo breaks down the upcoming World Junior Ultimate Championships in the UK and gets you ready for all the international action. Before that Kelsey Hayden makes a guest appearance to help recap recent tournaments that happened including Boston Invite, both PECs and BC Senior Regionals. Don’t think Theo forgot about No Borders. He gives all of us his picks and insight as the final tourney before CUC takes place this weekend.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where Kelsey as she gives an inside look at Boston Invite from her perspective!