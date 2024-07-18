Kelsey Hayden stops in!
July 18, 2024 by Theo Wan and Kelsey Hayden in Podcast with 0 comments
Time to take on the world! Theo breaks down the upcoming World Junior Ultimate Championships in the UK and gets you ready for all the international action. Before that Kelsey Hayden makes a guest appearance to help recap recent tournaments that happened including Boston Invite, both PECs and BC Senior Regionals. Don’t think Theo forgot about No Borders. He gives all of us his picks and insight as the final tourney before CUC takes place this weekend.
Huckin’ Eh: US Tourney and BC Senior Regionals Recaps, No Borders and WJUC Previews
