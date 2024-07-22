Deep Look LIVE: The State of the Club Division ft. Patrick Stegemoeller; UFA Playoffs, Masters

Patrick Stegemoeller comes by with some takes!

July 22, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Patrick Stegemoeller joins Charlie and Keith to discuss the current state of the club division, both in on field results and off field structure. Charlie and keith then discuss the UFA playoff picture as well as a brief recap of Masters Nationals.

  Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

