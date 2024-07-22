Deep Look LIVE: The State of the Club Division ft. Patrick Stegemoeller; UFA Playoffs, Masters

Patrick Stegemoeller comes by with some takes!

Patrick Stegemoeller joins Charlie and Keith to discuss the current state of the club division, both in on field results and off field structure. Charlie and keith then discuss the UFA playoff picture as well as a brief recap of Masters Nationals.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday July 23th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

