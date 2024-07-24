Huckin’ Eh: USAU Masters, No Borders, CUC Masters Mega-Preview

All things Masters!

July 24, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Masters takes center stage!

It’s time for the second of four CUC tournaments as Theo gives you all the info you need to know about the upcoming masters national event. Over the past weekend, multiple Canadian teams went down to Colorado to compete at the USAU Masters National Championships. Find out how they did in the news along with results from the last big club tournament before nationals: No Borders.

Huckin’ Eh: USAU Masters, No Borders, CUC Masters Mega-Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

TAGGED: , , , , , ,

EVENTS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: USAU Masters, No Borders, CUC Masters Mega-Preview"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • [All-Access] Canada vs. Great Britain (Women’s Power Pool)
    Video for all-access subscribers
  • [All-Access] Italy vs. Canada (Open Pool Play)
    Video for all-access subscribers
  • [Showcase] United States vs. France (Open Pool Play)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • [All-Access] France vs. Netherlands (Mixed Prequarterfinal)
    Video for all-access subscribers
    • Subscribe Now