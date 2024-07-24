Huckin’ Eh: USAU Masters, No Borders, CUC Masters Mega-Preview

All things Masters!

Masters takes center stage!

It’s time for the second of four CUC tournaments as Theo gives you all the info you need to know about the upcoming masters national event. Over the past weekend, multiple Canadian teams went down to Colorado to compete at the USAU Masters National Championships. Find out how they did in the news along with results from the last big club tournament before nationals: No Borders.

Huckin’ Eh: USAU Masters, No Borders, CUC Masters Mega-Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.