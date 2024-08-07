Deep Look LIVE: US Open Storylines, UFA Divisional Championships

The US Open brought the action!

August 7, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith discuss the biggest storylines of the US Open and touch on the conclusion of the Youth Club Championships. After the break they discuss the penultimate weekend of the UFA Playoffs and news from the European Youth Championships.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Thursday August 8th at 2:30 PM Eastern!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

