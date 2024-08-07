The US Open brought the action!
August 7, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood
Charlie and Keith discuss the biggest storylines of the US Open and touch on the conclusion of the Youth Club Championships. After the break they discuss the penultimate weekend of the UFA Playoffs and news from the European Youth Championships.
Tune in LIVE on Youtube Thursday August 8th at 2:30 PM Eastern!
Deep Look LIVE: US Open Storylines, UFA Divisional Championships
