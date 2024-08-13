The Salt Lake Shred will NOT be at Championship Weekend.
August 13, 2024
Keith is joined by guest host Edward Stephens to discuss the seedings and pools for the World Ultimate Championships, as well as a preview of the upcoming Elite-Select Challenge! But first, Alex Rubin makes an appearance to recap the upset-filled UFA divisional finals weekend.
Deep Look LIVE: WUC Seeding, UFA Playoff Upsets
