Deep Look LIVE: WUC Seeding, UFA Playoff Upsets

The Salt Lake Shred will NOT be at Championship Weekend.

August 13, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Keith is joined by guest host Edward Stephens to discuss the seedings and pools for the World Ultimate Championships, as well as a preview of the upcoming Elite-Select Challenge! But first, Alex Rubin makes an appearance to recap the upset-filled UFA divisional finals weekend.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday August 13th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: WUC Seeding, UFA Playoff Upsets

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, starting directly after the show!

Bonus Content for Deep Look LIVE: WUC Seeding, UFA Playoff Upsets is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Edward Stephens
    Edward Stephens

    Edward Stephens has an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College. He writes and plays ultimate in Athens, Georgia.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Deep Look LIVE: WUC Seeding, UFA Playoff Upsets"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Club Power Rankings [8/14/24]
    article with bonus content
  • Out the Back: Players to Watch at the World Ultimate Championships
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look LIVE: WUC Seeding, UFA Playoff Upsets
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside the Circle LIVE: LWS Open at Idlewild Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now