Deep Look LIVE: WUC Seeding, UFA Playoff Upsets

The Salt Lake Shred will NOT be at Championship Weekend.

Keith is joined by guest host Edward Stephens to discuss the seedings and pools for the World Ultimate Championships, as well as a preview of the upcoming Elite-Select Challenge! But first, Alex Rubin makes an appearance to recap the upset-filled UFA divisional finals weekend.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday August 13th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

