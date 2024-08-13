Huckin’ Eh: CUC Seniors Mega Preview

CUC Seniors is here!

August 13, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

The most MEGA preview you have ever heard. Get ready for 90 minutes of all things CUC Seniors. Hear about each team in every division as Theo gets you ready for all the happenings at this year’s nationals. Get pool by pool breakdowns, games to watch and who he has winning it all.

Chapters:
(0:04:22) Women’s Division
(0:29:07) Open Division
(0:54:25) Mixed Division

Huckin’ Eh: CUC Seniors Mega Preview

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

