Huckin’ Eh: CUC Seniors Mega Preview

CUC Seniors is here!

The most MEGA preview you have ever heard. Get ready for 90 minutes of all things CUC Seniors. Hear about each team in every division as Theo gets you ready for all the happenings at this year’s nationals. Get pool by pool breakdowns, games to watch and who he has winning it all.

Chapters:

(0:04:22) Women’s Division

(0:29:07) Open Division

(0:54:25) Mixed Division

Huckin’ Eh: CUC Seniors Mega Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.