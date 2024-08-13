CUC Seniors is here!
August 13, 2024 by Theo Wan in Podcast with 0 comments
The most MEGA preview you have ever heard. Get ready for 90 minutes of all things CUC Seniors. Hear about each team in every division as Theo gets you ready for all the happenings at this year’s nationals. Get pool by pool breakdowns, games to watch and who he has winning it all.
Chapters:
(0:04:22) Women’s Division
(0:29:07) Open Division
(0:54:25) Mixed Division
Huckin’ Eh: CUC Seniors Mega Preview
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.