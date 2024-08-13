Ultimate Hall of Fame Starting Selection Process for Class of 2024

The final lists of those who might be honored this year.

The Ultimate Hall of Fame has announced the player finalists nominated for spots in the Class of 2024. 10 women’s division, 10 open/men’s division, and eight mixed division finalists will be on the ballot. Nominees for the contributor category are still being finalized.

The Ultimate Hall of Fame will launch their Call to Community, where folks from the community can share their thoughts on the finalists publicly, in early October. After that, eligible voters will cast two rounds of ballots to select the Class of 2024 inductees.

Here are the Ultimate Hall of Fame Class of 2024 player peer finalists:

Women’s Division

Read the full competitive summaries for each finalist.

Anna Nazarov

Eileen Murray

Jenny Fey

Johanna Neumann

Katherine Wooten

Liz Duffy

Maddy Frey

Manisha Daryani

Sarah Griffith

Val Dion

Open/Men’s Division

Read the full competitive summaries for each finalist.

Ben Wiggins

Danny Clark

Dylan Tunnell

Jared Inselmann

Jeff Graham

John Hassell

Josh Ziperstein

Moses Rifkin

Robbie Cahill

Ron Kubalanza

Mixed Division

Read the full competitive summaries for each finalist.

Alicia Carr

An-Chi Tsou

Josh Hemmesh

Michael Faris

Raha Mozaffari

Skyla Sisco

Steve Finn

Will Sutton

This year’s Vetting Committee is comprised of Women’s division Peer Pool co-leaders Dom Fontenette (HoF ’18), Katey Forth (HoF ’21), Miranda Roth Knowles (HoF ’22), Gwen Ambler (HoF’21), and Alicia White (HoF’22). The Open/Men’s Division Peer Pool is led by Bart Watson (HoF’22) and Jim Parinella (HoF ’14). Leading the Contributors is Jennifer “JD” Donnelly (HoF ’21) with an Advisory Committee. Pam Kraus (HoF ’17), Emily Smith-Wilson (HoF’22), Scott Conway (HoF’22) and Kendra Frederick (HoF’23) are leading the Mixed Peer Pool. The Vetting Committee is joined by HoF board president Dave Blau (HoF ’17) and HoF Administrator and committee chair Suzanne Fields (HoF ‘04).

You can see the full Selection Process and Timeline guidelines here.