Ultimate Hall of Fame Starting Selection Process for Class of 2024

The final lists of those who might be honored this year.
August 13, 2024 by Keith Raynor in News with 0 comments
The Ultimate Hall of Fame has announced the player finalists nominated for spots in the Class of 2024. 10 women’s division, 10 open/men’s division, and eight mixed division finalists will be on the ballot. Nominees for the contributor category are still being finalized.
The Ultimate Hall of Fame will launch their Call to Community, where folks from the community can share their thoughts on the finalists publicly, in early October. After that, eligible voters will cast two rounds of ballots to select the Class of 2024 inductees.
Here are the Ultimate Hall of Fame Class of 2024 player peer finalists:
Women’s Division
Anna Nazarov
Eileen Murray
Jenny Fey
Johanna Neumann
Katherine Wooten
Liz Duffy
Maddy Frey
Manisha Daryani
Sarah Griffith
Val Dion
Open/Men’s Division
Ben Wiggins
Danny Clark
Dylan Tunnell
Jared Inselmann
Jeff Graham
John Hassell
Josh Ziperstein
Moses Rifkin
Robbie Cahill
Ron Kubalanza
Mixed Division
Alicia Carr
An-Chi Tsou
Josh Hemmesh
Michael Faris
Raha Mozaffari
Skyla Sisco
Steve Finn
Will Sutton
This year’s Vetting Committee is comprised of Women’s division Peer Pool co-leaders Dom Fontenette (HoF ’18), Katey Forth (HoF ’21), Miranda Roth Knowles (HoF ’22), Gwen Ambler (HoF’21), and Alicia White (HoF’22). The Open/Men’s Division Peer Pool is led by Bart Watson (HoF’22) and Jim Parinella (HoF ’14). Leading the Contributors is Jennifer “JD” Donnelly (HoF ’21) with an Advisory Committee. Pam Kraus (HoF ’17), Emily Smith-Wilson (HoF’22), Scott Conway (HoF’22) and Kendra Frederick (HoF’23) are leading the Mixed Peer Pool. The Vetting Committee is joined by HoF board president Dave Blau (HoF ’17) and HoF Administrator and committee chair Suzanne Fields (HoF ‘04).
