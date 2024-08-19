Deep Look LIVE: UFA Championship Weekend, Elite-Select Recap

Will DC finally take the UFA crown??

August 19, 2024

Charlie and Keith preview the upcoming UFA championship weekend as well as recap the Elite-Select Challenge and touch on the World Ultimate Championships.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Wednesday August 21st at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: UFA Championship Weekend, Elite Select Recap

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

