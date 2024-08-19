Will DC finally take the UFA crown??
August 19, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith preview the upcoming UFA championship weekend as well as recap the Elite-Select Challenge and touch on the World Ultimate Championships.
Tune in LIVE on Youtube Wednesday August 21st at 12:00 PM Eastern!
Deep Look LIVE: UFA Championship Weekend, Elite Select Recap
