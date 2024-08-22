Huckin’ Eh: Recaps of CUC Juniors and Seniors ft. Clay Howlett and Kelsey Hayden

A big time recap of all the Canadian Championships!

August 22, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

That’s a wrap! The dust has settled on CUC Juniors and Seniors and we’re here to bring you all the stories in our recaps. First, hear from commentator Clay Howlett talk about CUC Juniors and all the wild action that took place! Kelsey comes on to talk CUC Seniors as she joins Theo to break down all the top stories from the weekend! Also, find out if Theo knows ball by seeing how many picks he got right from both tourneys. In the news, hear about how Canadian teams did at Elite-Select Challenge.

(0:07:18) Juniors Recap
(0:58:52) Seniors Recap

Huckin’ Eh: Recaps of CUC Juniors and Seniors ft. Clay Howlett and Kelsey Hayden

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

TAGGED: , , , , , ,

EVENTS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: Recaps of CUC Juniors and Seniors ft. Clay Howlett and Kelsey Hayden"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Inside the Circle LIVE: Worlds Round 2 Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Inside the Circle LIVE: Worlds Round 1 Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Out the Back: UFA Championship Weekend Prop Bets
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look LIVE: UFA Championship Weekend, Elite-Select Recap
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now