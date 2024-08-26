Deep Look LIVE: World Ultimate Championships Preview, UFA Recap

The Windchill blows away the competition! The world prepares to go down under!

It’s finally here! Charlie and Keith Preview the upcoming WUC and make their picks. Before that they discuss the shocking results of the UFA Championship weekend, and make picks for the final regular season club tournament, the Pro Championships.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

