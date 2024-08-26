The Windchill blows away the competition! The world prepares to go down under!
August 26, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
It’s finally here! Charlie and Keith Preview the upcoming WUC and make their picks. Before that they discuss the shocking results of the UFA Championship weekend, and make picks for the final regular season club tournament, the Pro Championships.
Tune in LIVE on Youtube Monday August 21st at 12:00 PM Eastern!
Deep Look LIVE: World Ultimate Championships Preview, UFA Recap
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
