Deep Look: World Ultimate Championships Wednesday Day 5 Live Recap Show

Catch up on day 5 of WUC action!

Its Worlds Week!

We will be posting daily wrap-up shows of the World Ultimate Championships, hosted by on the ground commentators including Ian Toner, Hannah Pendlebury, Liam Grant, Stefan Rappazzo, and more! Our hosts discuss the biggest results of the day and bring on special guests including players, coaches, and game advisors to give you insights to ultimate’s biggest event.

Note: The Tuesday Day 4 Studio show was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Watch the World Ultimate Championships with an Event Pack!

