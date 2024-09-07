USA SWEEP!

The Open & Mixed teams dominated, but the Women had to grit out a victory over Colombia

The United States won gold medals in all three division of the World Ultimate Championships on Saturday in Gold Coast, Australia, successfully defending their titles from the last Worlds in 2016.

The Open and Mixed games were lopsided affairs, with the US Open team roaring out to an early lead against Japan and cruising to a 15-4 win. In Mixed, Canada got a break on the first point of the game but then couldn’t muster much defensive pressure and fell 15-8.

In the final game of the tournament, the USA women battled in an instant classic against Colombia. After trading leads all game long thanks to scintillating performances from Colombia’s Valeria and Manuela Cardenas and the US’ Claire Trop and Kami Groom, the US got a crucial late break to go up 13-12 with the soft cap making it a game to 14. Colombia was on the doorstep of a hold to force universe point, but they turned it over and the US put together a gritty break to win 14-12.

The Colombians had previously beaten the US women in a power pool matchup and in a warm-up tournament, TEP, in Colombia.

The wins for the USA continue a dominant run for its top teams — the US teams have taken every gold medal at Worlds since 2016 and at World Games since 2005.