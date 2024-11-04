Deep Look LIVE: Nathan Champoux, College Small Ball

Checking in with mixed champion, Nathan Champoux!

Charlie and Keith interview first time club and World Champion, Nathan Champoux of Ann Arbor Hybrid! After the break, they hit a little college ultimate small ball.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday November 5th at 12 PM Eastern!

