Deep Look LIVE: Nathan Champoux, College Small Ball

Checking in with mixed champion, Nathan Champoux!

November 4, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith interview first time club and World Champion, Nathan Champoux of Ann Arbor Hybrid! After the break, they hit a little college ultimate small ball.

