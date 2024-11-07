Huckin’ Eh: WMUC Preview

WMUC is coming up!

November 7, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Back to Cali we go! All eyes are now on the World Masters Ultimate Championships in Irvine as multiple Canadian teams go for international glory. Theo breaks down all the Canadian teams going and what you need to know for all things masters ultimate!

Huckin’ Eh: WMUC Preview

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

