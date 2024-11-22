The 25 New Inductees to the Ultimate Hall of Fame

These are the newest members of the Ultimate Hall of Fame.
The Ultimate Hall of Fame has announced the Ultimate Hall of Fame Class of 2024. 11 athletes were granted the honor across the mixed, open, and women’s divisions, while an additional 14 athletes and community members were selected in the Contributor and Look Back Player categories.
Ultimate Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Women’s Division
Anna Nazarov
Jenny Fey
Liz Duffy
Sarah Griffith
Open/Men’s Division
Dylan Tunnell
Josh Ziperstein
Robbie Cahill
Mixed Division
Raha Mozaffari
Skyla Sisco
Steve Finn
Will Sutton
Contributor
Will Deaver
Michelle Ng
Lynne Nolan
Henry Thorne
Look Back Contributors
Charles Kerr
Bob Pallares
Open and Women’s Division Look Back Players
Rick Geyer
Leslie Grayson
Toby Hankins
Susan Hawkins
DeDe Kobylarz Singer
Mauricio Matiz
Mark Orders
Liz Phillips
Vetting Comittee
Suzanne Fields (Chair, Hall of Fame Vetting Committee) – HoF Inaugural Class of ‘04
Bart Watson (Open Peer Co-lead) – HoF Class of ‘22
Jim Parinella (Open Peer Co-lead) – HoF Class of ’14
Josh Markette (Open Peer Co-lead) – HoF Class of ’23
Dominique Fontenette – (Women’s Division Peer Co-lead) – HoF Class of ‘18
Katey Forth – (Women’s Division Peer Co-lead) HoF Class of ‘21
Miranda Roth Knowles – (Women’s Division Peer Co-lead) – HoF Class of ‘22
Alicia White – (Women’s Division Peer Co-lead) HoF Class of ’22
Gwen Ambler – (Women’s Division Peer Co-lead) HoF Class ’21
Pam Kraus (Mixed Division Co-lead) – HoF Class of ‘17
Emily Smith-Wilson (Mixed Division Co-lead) – HoF Class of ‘22
Scotty Conway (Mixed Division Co-lead) – HoF Class of ’22
Kendra Frederick (Mixed Division Co-lead) – HoF Class of ’23
Jennifer JD Donnelly (Contributors) – HoF Class of ’21
Dave Blau – (President, Ultimate Hall of Fame Board of Directors) – HoF Class of ‘17
You can see the full Selection Process and Timeline guidelines here.