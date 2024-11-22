The 25 New Inductees to the Ultimate Hall of Fame

These are the newest members of the Ultimate Hall of Fame.

The Ultimate Hall of Fame has announced the Ultimate Hall of Fame Class of 2024. 11 athletes were granted the honor across the mixed, open, and women’s divisions, while an additional 14 athletes and community members were selected in the Contributor and Look Back Player categories.

Ultimate Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Women’s Division

Anna Nazarov

Jenny Fey

Liz Duffy

Sarah Griffith

Open/Men’s Division

Dylan Tunnell

Josh Ziperstein

Robbie Cahill

Mixed Division

Raha Mozaffari

Skyla Sisco

Steve Finn

Will Sutton

Contributor

Will Deaver

Michelle Ng

Lynne Nolan

Henry Thorne

Look Back Contributors

Charles Kerr

Bob Pallares

Open and Women’s Division Look Back Players

Rick Geyer

Leslie Grayson

Toby Hankins

Susan Hawkins

DeDe Kobylarz Singer

Mauricio Matiz

Mark Orders

Liz Phillips

Vetting Comittee

Suzanne Fields (Chair, Hall of Fame Vetting Committee) – HoF Inaugural Class of ‘04

Bart Watson (Open Peer Co-lead) – HoF Class of ‘22

Jim Parinella (Open Peer Co-lead) – HoF Class of ’14

Josh Markette (Open Peer Co-lead) – HoF Class of ’23

Dominique Fontenette – (Women’s Division Peer Co-lead) – HoF Class of ‘18

Katey Forth – (Women’s Division Peer Co-lead) HoF Class of ‘21

Miranda Roth Knowles – (Women’s Division Peer Co-lead) – HoF Class of ‘22

Alicia White – (Women’s Division Peer Co-lead) HoF Class of ’22

Gwen Ambler – (Women’s Division Peer Co-lead) HoF Class ’21

Pam Kraus (Mixed Division Co-lead) – HoF Class of ‘17

Emily Smith-Wilson (Mixed Division Co-lead) – HoF Class of ‘22

Scotty Conway (Mixed Division Co-lead) – HoF Class of ’22

Kendra Frederick (Mixed Division Co-lead) – HoF Class of ’23

Jennifer JD Donnelly (Contributors) – HoF Class of ’21

Dave Blau – (President, Ultimate Hall of Fame Board of Directors) – HoF Class of ‘17

You can see the full Selection Process and Timeline guidelines here.