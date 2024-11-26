Deep Look LIVE: Trivia and Mailbag!

November 26, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith have fun in this pre-holiday episode and tackle some trivia! After the break, they answer a few question from the mailbag.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

