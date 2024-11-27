Huckin’ Eh: More Gold Medal Interviews ft. Grandmasters Open and Masters Open

More championship chatter from the Great White North!

November 27, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

More gold medal royalty joins the podcast! Theo gets a chance to sit down with Kevin Vigar and Kirk Nylen of the Grandmasters Open team and Dave Neilson and Jon Hallett of the Masters Open team as they each share about their experience winning titles in Irvine at the World Ultimate Masters Championships!

Huckin’ Eh: More gold medal interviews ft. Grandmasters Open and Masters Open

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where Theo chats with Jon Hallett!

Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: More Gold Medal Interviews ft. Grandmasters Open and Masters Open is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

TAGGED: , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: More Gold Medal Interviews ft. Grandmasters Open and Masters Open"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • [Bonus] Sprocket vs. Mixtape (Mixed Quarterfinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • [Bonus] Hybrid vs. Slow (Mixed Quarterfinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Huckin’ Eh: More Gold Medal Interviews ft. Grandmasters Open and Masters Open
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Theo chats with Jon Hallett!
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now