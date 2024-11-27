Huckin’ Eh: More Gold Medal Interviews ft. Grandmasters Open and Masters Open

More championship chatter from the Great White North!

More gold medal royalty joins the podcast! Theo gets a chance to sit down with Kevin Vigar and Kirk Nylen of the Grandmasters Open team and Dave Neilson and Jon Hallett of the Masters Open team as they each share about their experience winning titles in Irvine at the World Ultimate Masters Championships!

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where Theo chats with Jon Hallett!