More championship chatter from the Great White North!
November 27, 2024 by Theo Wan in Podcast with 0 comments
More gold medal royalty joins the podcast! Theo gets a chance to sit down with Kevin Vigar and Kirk Nylen of the Grandmasters Open team and Dave Neilson and Jon Hallett of the Masters Open team as they each share about their experience winning titles in Irvine at the World Ultimate Masters Championships!
Huckin’ Eh: More gold medal interviews ft. Grandmasters Open and Masters Open
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where Theo chats with Jon Hallett!
Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: More Gold Medal Interviews ft. Grandmasters Open and Masters Open is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!