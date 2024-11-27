The 2024 World Masters Ultimate Championships Finals Are Now on YouTube

The WMUC finals are now freely available!

November 27, 2024 by in Video with 0 comments

The 2024 WFDF World Masters Ultimate Championships finals matchups from the Masters Divisions are now all available to watch for free on Ultiworld’s YouTube channel!

In the Women’s Division, watch USA take on Canada:

USA vs. Canada | Women’s Final | 2024 World Masters Ultimate Championships

In the Mixed Division, watch USA face off against Japan:

USA vs. Japan | Mixed Final | 2024 World Masters Ultimate Championships

In the Open Division, USA and Canada battle it out for the title:

USA vs. Canada | Open Final | 2024 World Masters Ultimate Championships

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "The 2024 World Masters Ultimate Championships Finals Are Now on YouTube"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • [Bonus] Sprocket vs. Mixtape (Mixed Quarterfinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • [Bonus] Hybrid vs. Slow (Mixed Quarterfinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Huckin’ Eh: More Gold Medal Interviews ft. Grandmasters Open and Masters Open
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Theo chats with Jon Hallett!
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now