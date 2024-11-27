The 2024 World Masters Ultimate Championships Finals Are Now on YouTube

The WMUC finals are now freely available!

The 2024 WFDF World Masters Ultimate Championships finals matchups from the Masters Divisions are now all available to watch for free on Ultiworld’s YouTube channel!

In the Women’s Division, watch USA take on Canada:

USA vs. Canada | Women’s Final | 2024 World Masters Ultimate Championships

In the Mixed Division, watch USA face off against Japan:

USA vs. Japan | Mixed Final | 2024 World Masters Ultimate Championships

In the Open Division, USA and Canada battle it out for the title:

USA vs. Canada | Open Final | 2024 World Masters Ultimate Championships