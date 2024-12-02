The Definitive 2024 Cyber Monday Ultimate Deals Guide

Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year. There are plenty of great deals on ultimate frisbee gear, accessories, and other assorted items available today. Below is a huge list of deals!

Know of a deal worth adding to the list? Email [email protected].

Disclosure: We have affiliate marketing deals with some of the merchants below. When you buy certain products via Ultiworld, we receive financial compensation. However, we will always post the best deals we can find, even if we don’t earn commissions on those sales!

ULTIMATE-SPECIFIC APPAREL

  • BE Ultimate: Get free shipping to anywhere in North America with code FREESHIPNOV at BE Ultimate. Mystery jersey packs on sale.
  • Kikko Socks: Save 30% on Kikko Socks with their biggest sale of the year.
  • Spin Ultimate: Spin Ultimate is offering 25% storewide plus free shipping on orders over $50. Use promo code CYBER25.
  • VC Ultimate: Get 30-40% off apparel, including discounts on mystery gear, plus 25% off discs.

GLOVES

  • Friction Gloves: Get $10 off a pair of Friction Gloves with code UpYourGame, saving over 30%!
  • Layout Gloves: Up to 50% off gloves and free shipping on orders of $50+.

CLEATS

DISCS

  • Discraft: Get a 25 pack of misprinted Ultrastars for $24.99, the lowest price we’ve ever seen for Ultrastars.
  • Disc Store: Get single Ultrastar misprints for $6.92 (color) or $7.92 (white), a great deal on singles.
  • UFA: Get 20% off UFA discs with code FRISBEE20

APPAREL

BAGS

FITNESS

  • Mini Bands: Get high quality mini bands starting at just $2.50 from Perform Better. Free shipping on $79+.
  • General Fitness Gear: Rogue Fitness has rotating deals all week long on basically every fitness product you can imagine, from sleds to grip training tools to kettlebells.
  • Foam Roller: Get a foam roller starting at just $8.99.

BOOKS

There are a lot of great ultimate books to check out. Here’s a wide selection:

ELECTRONICS

  • The JBL Clip 3 wireless bluetooth speaker is waterproof and perfect for the sideline at the fields or the beach, and it’s only $43!
  • Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Get the UE Wonderboom 4 for $79.99! It’s the Wirecutter’s top pick for portable bluetooth speakers.

GENERAL SAVINGS

  • Get Cashback With a Rakuten Account: You can get 20% back on purchases from a wide selection of online stores with a Rakuten account — and get $40 for signing up! Rakuten shares a portion of their affiliate fees with you when you book through them. You get a check in the mail every three months with your cash back!
  • WalMart: WalMart has huge deals on electronics, games, sporting goods, and more through Cyber Monday.

GIFTS & GAMES

