The Definitive 2024 Cyber Monday Ultimate Deals Guide

December 2, 2024 by Ultiworld in Links, Other with 0 comments
Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year. There are plenty of great deals on ultimate frisbee gear, accessories, and other assorted items available today. Below is a huge list of deals!
Know of a deal worth adding to the list? Email [email protected].
Disclosure: We have affiliate marketing deals with some of the merchants below. When you buy certain products via Ultiworld, we receive financial compensation. However, we will always post the best deals we can find, even if we don’t earn commissions on those sales!
ULTIMATE-SPECIFIC APPAREL
- BE Ultimate: Get free shipping to anywhere in North America with code FREESHIPNOV at BE Ultimate. Mystery jersey packs on sale.
- Kikko Socks: Save 30% on Kikko Socks with their biggest sale of the year.
- Spin Ultimate: Spin Ultimate is offering 25% storewide plus free shipping on orders over $50. Use promo code CYBER25.
- VC Ultimate: Get 30-40% off apparel, including discounts on mystery gear, plus 25% off discs.
GLOVES
- Friction Gloves: Get $10 off a pair of Friction Gloves with code UpYourGame, saving over 30%!
- Layout Gloves: Up to 50% off gloves and free shipping on orders of $50+.
CLEATS
- Adidas: Get an extra 40% off already discounted cleats with code cyber.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Up to 50% off cleats and sporting goods and apparel. Plus $20 off $100 in the app.
DISCS
- Discraft: Get a 25 pack of misprinted Ultrastars for $24.99, the lowest price we’ve ever seen for Ultrastars.
- Disc Store: Get single Ultrastar misprints for $6.92 (color) or $7.92 (white), a great deal on singles.
- UFA: Get 20% off UFA discs with code FRISBEE20
APPAREL
- Patagonia: Get 20% off Patagonia gear at Backcountry.com!
- Outdoor Gear: Get up to 70% off at Backcountry.com on everything from climbing gear to ski gear to outdoor apparel.
BAGS
- Greatest Bags: Save on select models of Greatest Bags and Sky Trainers.
- Patagonia: Get 20% off Patagonia Black Hole duffels at Backcountry.com.
FITNESS
- Mini Bands: Get high quality mini bands starting at just $2.50 from Perform Better. Free shipping on $79+.
- General Fitness Gear: Rogue Fitness has rotating deals all week long on basically every fitness product you can imagine, from sleds to grip training tools to kettlebells.
- Foam Roller: Get a foam roller starting at just $8.99.
BOOKS
There are a lot of great ultimate books to check out. Here’s a wide selection:
- ‘Essential Ultimate: Teaching, Coaching, Playing‘ by Michael Baccarini and Tiina Booth
- ‘Ultimate Techniques and Tactics‘ by Jim Parinella and Eric Zaslow
- ‘One More Year: The Ultimate Graphic Novel‘ by Meghan Kemp-Gee and Megan Praz [ON SALE] [REVIEW]
- ‘The Ultimate Sport‘ by Allison Wallace [A children’s book!]
- ‘Ultimate: The Greatest Sport Ever Invented‘ by Tony Leonardo
- ‘Ultimate Glory’ by David Gessner [REVIEW]
- ‘The Ultimate Outsider’ by Ultiworld’s own Alex Rummelhart.
- ‘Anthropica‘ by David Hollander [REVIEW]
- ‘Ultimate: The First Four Decades‘ by Tony Leonardo and Adam Zagoria
- ‘Universe Point: A Book About Ultimate‘ by Kevin Cramer [Interview with the author]
- Or mix it up and get one of the finest books ever written about mental performance in sports: ‘The Inner Game of Tennis‘ by Timothy Gallwey
ELECTRONICS
- The JBL Clip 3 wireless bluetooth speaker is waterproof and perfect for the sideline at the fields or the beach, and it’s only $43!
- Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Get the UE Wonderboom 4 for $79.99! It’s the Wirecutter’s top pick for portable bluetooth speakers.
GENERAL SAVINGS
- Get Cashback With a Rakuten Account: You can get 20% back on purchases from a wide selection of online stores with a Rakuten account — and get $40 for signing up! Rakuten shares a portion of their affiliate fees with you when you book through them. You get a check in the mail every three months with your cash back!
- WalMart: WalMart has huge deals on electronics, games, sporting goods, and more through Cyber Monday.
GIFTS & GAMES
- KanJam: Get a KanJam set for $39.99.