The Definitive 2024 Cyber Monday Ultimate Deals Guide

Your home for ultimate deals!

Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year. There are plenty of great deals on ultimate frisbee gear, accessories, and other assorted items available today. Below is a huge list of deals!

Know of a deal worth adding to the list? Email [email protected].

Disclosure: We have affiliate marketing deals with some of the merchants below. When you buy certain products via Ultiworld, we receive financial compensation. However, we will always post the best deals we can find, even if we don’t earn commissions on those sales!

ULTIMATE-SPECIFIC APPAREL

BE Ultimate : Get free shipping to anywhere in North America with code FREESHIPNOV at BE Ultimate. Mystery jersey packs on sale.

: Get free shipping to anywhere in North America with code at BE Ultimate. Mystery jersey packs on sale. Kikko Socks: Save 30% on Kikko Socks with their biggest sale of the year.

Save 30% on Kikko Socks with their biggest sale of the year. Spin Ultimate: Spin Ultimate is offering 25% storewide plus free shipping on orders over $50. Use promo code CYBER25 .

Spin Ultimate is offering 25% storewide plus free shipping on orders over $50. Use promo code . VC Ultimate: Get 30-40% off apparel, including discounts on mystery gear, plus 25% off discs.

GLOVES

Friction Gloves: Get $10 off a pair of Friction Gloves with code UpYourGame , saving over 30%!



Get $10 off a pair of Friction Gloves with code , saving over 30%! Layout Gloves: Up to 50% off gloves and free shipping on orders of $50+.



CLEATS

Adidas : Get an extra 40% off already discounted cleats with code cyber .

: Get an extra 40% off already discounted cleats with code . Dick’s Sporting Goods: Up to 50% off cleats and sporting goods and apparel. Plus $20 off $100 in the app.

DISCS

Discraft: Get a 25 pack of misprinted Ultrastars for $24.99, the lowest price we’ve ever seen for Ultrastars.

Get a 25 pack of misprinted Ultrastars for $24.99, the lowest price we’ve ever seen for Ultrastars. Disc Store : Get single Ultrastar misprints for $6.92 (color) or $7.92 (white), a great deal on singles.

: Get single Ultrastar misprints for $6.92 (color) or $7.92 (white), a great deal on singles. UFA: Get 20% off UFA discs with code FRISBEE20

APPAREL

Patagonia : Get 20% off Patagonia gear at Backcountry.com!

: Get 20% off Patagonia gear at Backcountry.com! Outdoor Gear: Get up to 70% off at Backcountry.com on everything from climbing gear to ski gear to outdoor apparel.

BAGS

FITNESS

Mini Bands : Get high quality mini bands starting at just $2.50 from Perform Better. Free shipping on $79+.

: Get high quality mini bands starting at just $2.50 from Perform Better. Free shipping on $79+. General Fitness Gear: Rogue Fitness has rotating deals all week long on basically every fitness product you can imagine, from sleds to grip training tools to kettlebells.

Rogue Fitness has rotating deals all week long on basically every fitness product you can imagine, from sleds to grip training tools to kettlebells. Foam Roller: Get a foam roller starting at just $8.99.

BOOKS

There are a lot of great ultimate books to check out. Here’s a wide selection:

ELECTRONICS

The JBL Clip 3 wireless bluetooth speaker is waterproof and perfect for the sideline at the fields or the beach, and it’s only $43!

wireless bluetooth speaker is waterproof and perfect for the sideline at the fields or the beach, and it’s only $43! Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Get the UE Wonderboom 4 for $79.99! It’s the Wirecutter’s top pick for portable bluetooth speakers.

GENERAL SAVINGS

Get Cashback With a Rakuten Account : You can get 20% back on purchases from a wide selection of online stores with a Rakuten account — and get $40 for signing up! Rakuten shares a portion of their affiliate fees with you when you book through them. You get a check in the mail every three months with your cash back!

: You can get 20% back on purchases from a wide selection of online stores with a Rakuten account — and get $40 for signing up! Rakuten shares a portion of their affiliate fees with you when you book through them. You get a check in the mail every three months with your cash back! WalMart: WalMart has huge deals on electronics, games, sporting goods, and more through Cyber Monday.

GIFTS & GAMES