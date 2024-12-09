Announcing the 2025 High School National Invite

The HSNI is going to the Northeast for the first time.

Ultiworld and Competitive Ultimate Training (CUT) are pleased to announce the seventh annual High School National Invite!

The tournament is set to be held on June 13-14, 2025, in Lehigh Valley, PA, as the event continues a geographical rotation on a rolling three-year basis. It is the first time that the HSNI has been held in the Northeast and just the second time in the eastern US after Richmond, VA, played host in 2022. The fields will be at Grange Park in Allentown, PA, an easy driving distance from much of the east coast and under two hours from both Philadelphia and New York City.

“We’re excited to have completed our first geographic rotation and are eager to bring the HSNI back to the East,” said HSNI Tournament Director Juan Acosta. “The support from the Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia, and the entire Pennsylvania ultimate community has been overwhelming, and we can’t wait for them to witness this incredible event.”

HSNI 2025 will remain on a Friday-Saturday schedule, rather than the standard Saturday-Sunday. This allows the tournament to accommodate teams that do not compete on Sunday for religious reasons and enables the tournament to host the finals later on Saturday evening with a chance for the rest of the tournament’s players to enjoy the games.

32 high school teams — 16 open, 16 girls — will again be invited to play in the event based on performance during the 2024-2025 fall and spring seasons. Beginning in March, Ultiworld will begin releasing biweekly high school top 25 power rankings for each division. Rankings will be based on performance during the season and compiled with a combination of Ultiworld editorial judgment and coaches’ input. Bids will be offered on a rolling basis, particularly to teams that finished their season in the fall or to those at greater distances that require more time to plan travel.

“We are excited to welcome the High School National Invite to Lehigh Valley this June,” said Alex Michaels, President and CEO of Discover Lehigh Valley. “It’s an honor to host athletes and spectators from across the country and showcase the renowned hospitality of our region. With exceptional facilities, outstanding hotels, and vibrant attractions, we’re proud to offer a top-notch experience for all who visit. Beyond the excitement of the competition, events like this also bring significant economic impact to our community, supporting local businesses and driving tourism across the region.”

In mid May, a final set of power rankings will be released; any remaining bids will be offered at that time. If teams decline their invitations, more slots will be opened up in order of the rankings.

More Qualifying Tournaments!

We are excited to bring back the High School National Invite qualifying tournaments. These tournaments provide an opportunity for teams to qualify for HSNI earlier in the season and start planning for their trip earlier: the winners from each elite division will earn an automatic bid to the High School National Invite. HSNI is now offering an invite from the Pioneer Valley Invitational, which gives Northeast teams an opportunity to qualify later in the season.

This year’s qualifying tournaments are:

– Seattle Invite Boys Div. (October 2024, qualifier: Roosevelt)

– YULA Invite (March 22-23, Arlington, VA)

– River Campus Classic (March 22-23, Nashville, TN)

– Seattle Invite Girls Div. (March 29-30, Seattle, WA)

– Amherst Invite (May 3-4, Granby, MA)

– Spaghetti Western (May 3-4, Stockton, CA)

– Neuqua Knockout (May 10-11, Loves Park, IL)

– Pioneer Valley Invitational (May 17-18, Northampton, MA)

2025 qualifying tournament rules:

– Invitations only extended to high school teams or approved consortiums (club and combo teams are not eligible for HSNI)

– Only the winner of the top division will be invited. Ex: If there is an Open A and Open B division, only the Open A winner will be invited

– Winners of both the Open and Girls divisions will be invited

​- HSNI retains the right to withhold an invite due to field strength

Invited Teams & More Information

Last year’s champions, the Green Canyon (UT) open division team and the South Eugene (OR) girls division team, will both receive an automatic invitation to the 2025 tournament, as will the 2024 runners-up, Edina (MN) open and Roosevelt (WA) girls. The Roosevelt (WA) open team has auto-qualified by winning the Seattle Invite in the fall. The Garfield (WA) boys has qualified by winning the Washington State Championships in the fall.

Ultiworld will continue its high school reporting in 2025 in the lead up to the event and will again be on the ground for reporting and live video coverage.

More information about the tournament is available on the HSNI website. If you have questions about the event or want to provide information about your team’s interest in the event and/or results this season, please email [email protected].

Check out all of the Ultiworld video and UltiPhotos photo coverage from the 2024 HSNI in Illinois!