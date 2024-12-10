Deep Look LIVE: Drafting Ultimate ft. the Drafted Podcast

Which athletes would make the best ultimate players?

For a fun episode this offseason, Charlie and Keith are joined by Daniel Prentice and Preston Thompson, former Ultiworld writers and hosts of the Drafted Podcast. The boys do mock drafts for the best athletes to make up an ultimate team and the best movie titles to make a team name! After the break, Charlie and Keith go deeper into the ultimate statistics conversation.

Tune in LIVE Tuesday December 10th at 12PM Eastern on Youtube!

