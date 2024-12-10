Deep Look LIVE: Drafting Ultimate ft. the Drafted Podcast

Which athletes would make the best ultimate players?

December 10, 2024

For a fun episode this offseason, Charlie and Keith are joined by Daniel Prentice and Preston Thompson, former Ultiworld writers and hosts of the Drafted Podcast. The boys do mock drafts for the best athletes to make up an ultimate team and the best movie titles to make a team name! After the break, Charlie and Keith go deeper into the ultimate statistics conversation.

Deep Look LIVE: Drafting Ultimate ft. the Drafted Podcast

Make sure to join the check out the Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, Where Charlie and Keith are joined again by the Drafted Podcast to draft the best animals to join you on the ultimate field!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

