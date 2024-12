Here Are the 2025 U24 Team Canada Rosters

Team Canada looks poised to be a contender again.

Ultimate Canada have announced the 83 athletes selected to compete or act as reserves for Team Canada at the 2025 U24 World Championships. The tournament will be held June 21 to June 28 in Logroño, Spain. Canada finished 4th place in both the mixed and women’s divisions and 6th in the open division in 2023. 16 players return from that group.

Here are the women’s, mixed, and open division rosters.

MIXED DIVISION ROSTER

Player Hometown

Alicia Zhang Vancouver, BC Antoine Dubé Sherbrooke, QC Davis Toth Vancouver, BC Kate Bourdon North Vancouver, BC Kelsi Mallany Fergus, ON Koji Suzuki Surrey, BC Lauren Roberts Victoria, BC Lilaya Henriquez Québec, QC Lucas Coster Caledon, ON Mackinley Szumlanski Kingston, ON Maélys Lechasseur Quebec City, QC Mari Nielsen Sunshine Coast BC Mia-Catherine Lussier Mont-Tremblant, QC Mika Kurahashi Burnaby, BC Naomi Peterson Ottawa ON Nathan Dailly North Vancouver, BC Neo Debroux Vancouver, BC Noah Nishizaki Oakville, ON Ryan Shigley Seattle, WA Ryan Graves Vancouver, BC

Head Coach: Danie Proby

Assistant Coaches: Jessie Grignon Tomás, Jeremy Norden

Reserves: Alexander Nichols, David Martel, Emily Zhang, Jeremie Giard, Kai Creed, Lochlan Margison, Marianne Fortier, Meagan Chau, Samantha Mok

OPEN DIVISION ROSTER

Player Hometown

Araav Sehgal Milton, ON Ben Bolan Seattle, WA Bryn McColl Vancouver, BC Carter Bayer Seattle, WA Christian Belus Charlotte, NC Dax Miller Toronto, ON Dylan MacDonald Lawrencetown, NS Griffin McKee Toronto, ON Justin Podnar Burnaby, BC Kai O'Donnell Vancouver, BC Logan Keillor Ottawa, ON Marty Gallant Moncton, NB Max Pettenuzzo Victoria, BC Maxime Ayad Ottawa, ON Melvyn Brichet Paris / Montréal, QC Nathanaël Le Marois St-Geneviève-de-Batiscan, QC Nick McFaddin Winnipeg, MB Nyle Lebbell Roberts Creek, BC Oscar Stonehouse Toronto, ON Philippe Gagnon Québec City, QC Rex Yuen Burnaby, BC Ricky Tran Vancouver, BC Tyler Gunasekera Vancouver, BC

Head Coach: Morgan Hibbert

Assistant Coaches: Ari Nitikman, Luke Phelan

Reserves: Jonathan Baril, Miles Wong, Ryan Loui-Ying

WOMEN’S DIVISION ROSTER

Player Hometown

Abba Brudney Victoria, BC Amelie Marshall Ottawa, ON Brooklyn Cheer Ottawa, ON Bryelle Wong Burnaby, BC Emilie Beausoleil Ottawa, ON Emily Cho Winnipeg, MB Emma Urness Mont-Tremblant, QC Emma Beaulieu Ottawa, ON Ericka Edgell North Vancouver, BC Georgia Cameron Ottawa, ON Grace Liu Vancouver, BC Jamie Jung Vancouver, BC Lauren Szeto-Fung Vancouver, BC Léa Morneau Québec, QC Lilianne Shannon Ottawa, ON Madoka Wowk Burnaby, BC Mandy Li Burnaby, BC Mijoo Lee Burnaby, BC Millie Wright Winnipeg, MB Nikki Gobert Winnipeg, MB Nina Heloir Montreal, QC Sophie Lyonnais Montreal, QC Tiffany Zhang Toronto, ON Valérie Lyonnais Montreal, QC Zi Cen (Monica) Wang Toronto, ON

Head Coach: Karen Hatch

Assistant Coaches: Kaylee Sparks, Corine Massé

Reserves: Florence Toews, Hazel Pirie, Kate Clement