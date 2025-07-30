EuroZone: European Check In – WU24, London Invite and Beyond!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and EuroZone on Spreaker. You can also find the EuroZone podcast on iTunes , Spotify , Stitcher , iHeartRadio , Deezer , RSS , Google Play , and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Sean is joined by Benjy Rees to discuss the European teams that performed well at the World U-24 Ultimate Championships in Spain, as well as the results from London Invite heading into the World Games. They also talk Masters and preview EYUC lightly as the season continues!

Sean Colfer is based in London. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about and commentating on ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @ShowGameUlti on Instagram for more on UK and Irish ultimate.

