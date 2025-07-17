Huckin’ Eh: More Regionals, No Borders Preview

The biggest tournament in No Borders history!

Get a preview of the upcoming tournament in Ottawa which features an impressive 72 teams including the Team Canada World Games roster. Before that, Theo lets you know which teams made regionals from the juniors side and the results of some other tournaments this past weekend.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, After playing pickup in Minneapolis, Theo shares some thoughts on how some pickup-bsaed teams can prepare for tournaments!