Huckin’ Eh: More Regionals, No Borders Preview

The biggest tournament in No Borders history!

July 17, 2025 by in Podcast

Get a preview of the upcoming tournament in Ottawa which features an impressive 72 teams including the Team Canada World Games roster. Before that, Theo lets you know which teams made regionals from the juniors side and the results of some other tournaments this past weekend.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, After playing pickup in Minneapolis, Theo shares some thoughts on how some pickup-bsaed teams can prepare for tournaments!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

