The biggest tournament in No Borders history!
July 17, 2025 by Theo Wan in Podcast
Get a preview of the upcoming tournament in Ottawa which features an impressive 72 teams including the Team Canada World Games roster. Before that, Theo lets you know which teams made regionals from the juniors side and the results of some other tournaments this past weekend.
Huckin’ Eh: More Regionals, No Borders Preview
In the Huckin' Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, After playing pickup in Minneapolis, Theo shares some thoughts on how some pickup-bsaed teams can prepare for tournaments!
