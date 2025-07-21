Ultiworld Debuts Projected Rankings, Formerly Frisbee-Rankings.com

Get a snapshot of the projected USAU rankings

We are thrilled to announce that Ultiworld is now the home of projected rankings for USA Ultimate club and college play. Ultiworld’s Projected Rankings will be the new place to get fast, updated, and rich information about estimated USAU algorithmic rankings, which inform bid allocations and postseason seeding. Ultiworld purchased Frisbee-Rankings.com in agreement with its creator Cody Mills.

“I’m happy that Frisbee Rankings has found a long term home as part of Ultiworld,” said Mills. “The site has been a great side project, but I’m excited to leave it in the capable hands of the Ultiworld team who can ensure it continues to grow.”

As the leading source of coverage of the stars and stories in ultimate, it made sense to bring this fantastic set of tools and data to more people. With more robust support, we’ll be positioned to add new features and respond to feedback about the platform.

“It’s been a fantastic experience working with Cody to bring his project under the Ultiworld umbrella,” said Ultiworld Director of Technology and co-founder Orion Burt. “We’ve already made a ton of quality-of-life improvements: more cohesive design and navigation, better functionality on mobile devices, an expanded bid picture summary, and every table is now sortable! There are so many fascinating features for learning about the rankings on this website, and I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to bring Cody’s innovative work to an even wider audience.”

We are excited to share this data with the ultimate world at greater scale and look forward to seeing what new ideas and creations are just over the horizon.