Ultiworld Debuts Projected Rankings, Formerly Frisbee-Rankings.com

Get a snapshot of the projected USAU rankings

July 21, 2025 by in News

We are thrilled to announce that Ultiworld is now the home of projected rankings for USA Ultimate club and college play. Ultiworld’s Projected Rankings will be the new place to get fast, updated, and rich information about estimated USAU algorithmic rankings, which inform bid allocations and postseason seeding. Ultiworld purchased Frisbee-Rankings.com in agreement with its creator Cody Mills.

“I’m happy that Frisbee Rankings has found a long term home as part of Ultiworld,” said Mills. “The site has been a great side project, but I’m excited to leave it in the capable hands of the Ultiworld team who can ensure it continues to grow.”

As the leading source of coverage of the stars and stories in ultimate, it made sense to bring this fantastic set of tools and data to more people. With more robust support, we’ll be positioned to add new features and respond to feedback about the platform.

“It’s been a fantastic experience working with Cody to bring his project under the Ultiworld umbrella,” said Ultiworld Director of Technology and co-founder Orion Burt. “We’ve already made a ton of quality-of-life improvements: more cohesive design and navigation, better functionality on mobile devices, an expanded bid picture summary, and every table is now sortable! There are so many fascinating features for learning about the rankings on this website, and I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to bring Cody’s innovative work to an even wider audience.”

We are excited to share this data with the ultimate world at greater scale and look forward to seeing what new ideas and creations are just over the horizon.

  1. Ultiworld
    Avatar

    Ultiworld is the premier news media site dedicated to the sport of ultimate. This article includes the work of a number of our staff or contributors that have been identified within the piece.

TAGGED: , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "Ultiworld Debuts Projected Rankings, Formerly Frisbee-Rankings.com"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. Ultiworld Debuts Projected Rankings, Formerly Frisbee-Rankings.com
  2. Buzzer Beater: Let the Playoffs Begin! [UFA Week 13, 2025]
  3. Coach Considerations: Feedback Density
  4. The Line: 7 Results from PEC that Actually Mattered
  5. Club Power Rankings [7/18/25]

Recent Videos

  1. Bitter vs. Henceforth (Grand Masters Women’s Final)

    Jul 21, 2025 in

  2. Nor’easter vs. Trophy Wives (Great Grand Masters Women’s Final)

    Jul 21, 2025 in

  3. Dial-Up vs. Embers (Grand Masters Mixed Final)

    Jul 21, 2025 in

  4. Johnny Walker vs. Black Cans (Grand Masters Men’s Final)

    Jul 21, 2025 in

  5. Molly Blue vs. Henceforth (Grand Masters Women’s Semifinal)

    Jul 21, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Masters Championships
    Jul 18 - Jul 21 | |
  2. 2025 Pro-Elite Challenge West
    Jul 12 - Jul 13 | |
  3. 2025 Pro-Elite Challenge East
    Jun 28 - Jun 29 | |
  4. 2025 Under-24 World Championships
    Jun 21 - Jun 28 | |
  5. 2025 High School National Invite
    Jun 13 - Jun 14 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Bitter vs. Henceforth (Grand Masters Women’s Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Nor’easter vs. Trophy Wives (Great Grand Masters Women’s Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Dial-Up vs. Embers (Grand Masters Mixed Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Johnny Walker vs. Black Cans (Grand Masters Men’s Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now