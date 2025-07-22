Mailbag: New Colorado UFA Name, Peak Frisbee, WUCC Qualifiers, Party Tournament Collapse

Is ultimate in decline?

You can email me anytime at [email protected] with questions, comments, ideas — whatever you’ve got.

Q: With the name Summit being commandeered by the NWSL, what would be a good name for a UFA team out of Colorado?

– Sam S.

A: I’d sure like to know what the arrangements were behind the Summit giving up their name! Maybe money, maybe access to their brand new stadium being built over the next couple of years? Very interesting. We’ll be looking into it.

As for new names…