Huckin’ Eh: CUC Masters Mega-Preview, PAYUC, USAU Masters, No Borders

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes , Spotify , Stitcher , Deezer , RSS , and your other favorite podcasting apps.

The wait is over as the first CUC takes place this weekend! Theo breaks down every team and pool in the CUC Masters Mega-Preview. Before that, find out how Canadian teams did at PAYUC and USAU Masters Nationals as well as the main stories from No Borders.

Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected] .

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.