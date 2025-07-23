Canadian Masters Nationals is here!
The wait is over as the first CUC takes place this weekend! Theo breaks down every team and pool in the CUC Masters Mega-Preview. Before that, find out how Canadian teams did at PAYUC and USAU Masters Nationals as well as the main stories from No Borders.
Huckin’ Eh: CUC Masters Mega-Preview, PAYUC, USAU Masters, No Borders
Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].
TAGGED: Ultimate Canada (UC), USAU Club, Canada, Huckin' Eh, Ultimate Canada
