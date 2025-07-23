Huckin’ Eh: CUC Masters Mega-Preview, PAYUC, USAU Masters, No Borders

Canadian Masters Nationals is here!

July 23, 2025 by in Podcast

The wait is over as the first CUC takes place this weekend! Theo breaks down every team and pool in the CUC Masters Mega-Preview. Before that, find out how Canadian teams did at PAYUC and USAU Masters Nationals as well as the main stories from No Borders.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

