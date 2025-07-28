Deep Look LIVE: US Open Preview, UFA Playoffs

The club season is in full swing!

July 28, 2025 by in Podcast

Episode 560: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor preview the biggest tournament of the Club regular season, the US Open! They then discuss the first round of the UFA Playoffs.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday, July 29th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: US Open Preview, UFA Playoffs

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Watch the Best of PEC West!

Watch the US Open!

Make sure to join the Ultiworld Discord for the Live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Charlie and Keith dive into the Mailbag! Starting directly after the show.

Bonus Content for Deep Look LIVE: US Open Preview, UFA Playoffs is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "Deep Look LIVE: US Open Preview, UFA Playoffs"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. Buzzer Beater: Playoffs? These are the Playoffs? [UFA Divisional Playoffs, 2025]
  2. Deep Look LIVE: US Open Preview, UFA Playoffs
  3. Better Box Score Metrics: UFA Week 13
  4. Windmill 2025: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch
  5. USOPC Bars Transgender Women from Women’s Competition; USAU May Face Decision as NGBs Told to Comply

Recent Videos

  1. [Showcase] Guayota vs. ZU (Mixed Final)

    Jul 27, 2025 in

  2. [Showcase] Grut vs. Mavericks (Women’s Final)

    Jul 27, 2025 in

  3. [Showcase] Grut vs. Nomadic Tribe (Open Final)

    Jul 27, 2025 in

  4. [Showcase] Savage vs. ZU (Mixed Semifinal)

    Jul 26, 2025 in

  5. [All-Access] PUC vs. Guayota (Mixed Semifinal)

    Jul 26, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Windmill
    Jul 25 - Jul 27 | |
  2. 2025 Masters Championships
    Jul 18 - Jul 21 | |
  3. 2025 Pro-Elite Challenge West
    Jul 12 - Jul 13 | |
  4. 2025 Pro-Elite Challenge East
    Jun 28 - Jun 29 | |
  5. 2025 Under-24 World Championships
    Jun 21 - Jun 28 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Deep Look LIVE: US Open Preview, UFA Playoffs
    podcast with bonus segment
  • [Showcase] Guayota vs. ZU (Mixed Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • [Showcase] Grut vs. Mavericks (Women’s Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • [Showcase] Grut vs. Nomadic Tribe (Open Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now