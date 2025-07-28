The club season is in full swing!
July 28, 2025 by Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast
Episode 560: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor preview the biggest tournament of the Club regular season, the US Open! They then discuss the first round of the UFA Playoffs.
Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday, July 29th at 12:00 PM Eastern!
Deep Look LIVE: US Open Preview, UFA Playoffs
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
Watch the Best of PEC West!
Watch the US Open!
Make sure to join the Ultiworld Discord for the Live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Charlie and Keith dive into the Mailbag! Starting directly after the show.
Bonus Content for Deep Look LIVE: US Open Preview, UFA Playoffs is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!