Youth Club Championships 2025: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

The best of the best of youth ultimate.

July 30, 2025 by , and in Video
Philadelphia SEPDA wins the 2024 YCC U20 Boys division. Photo: Diana Huang — UltiPhotos.com

We are three days away from the 2025 USA Ultimate Youth Club Championships tournament in Aurora, Colorado! The best youth club teams in the country are set to fight for gold at the annual mega youth tournament.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend. Follow along on the YCC Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend. It all starts Sunday, August 3rd, LIVE on Ultiworld!

All broadcasted games will be available on-demand for viewing immediately following the live broadcasts.

Tournament Profile

  • Date: August 2-4
  • Location: Aurora, Colorado
  • Weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s; slight chance of thunderstorms
  • Schedules & Results
  • Event Page

Streaming Schedule

You have three options for watching Ultiworld’s live coverage from the 2025 Youth Club Championships:

  • Standard Subscription ($15.99/mo.): A Standard subscription will get you access to all of the showcase games, including all three U20 finals (and the US Open showcase games!). Plus all of the other Ultiworld subscription benefits, like exclusive articles, Discord access, and more.
  • All-Access Subscription ($20.99/mo.): An All-Access subscription will get you access to every single broadcasted game from YCCs (and US Open!): all the showcase games and all of the All-Access broadcasts. Plus all of the other Ultiworld subscription benefits, like exclusive articles, Discord access, and more.
  • Youth Club Championships Event Pack ($24.99): A one-time Event Pack gets you lifetime access to every single game from the Youth Club Championships: all the showcase games and the All-Access broadcasts. Does not include additional subscription benefits.

The full Ultiworld broadcast schedule can be found below:

