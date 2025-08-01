Masters Nationals brought the action!
August 1, 2025 by Theo Wan in Podcast
Champions have been crowned! Find out all the major stories you need to know from an exciting CUC Masters tournament. In the news, Theo updates you on how Canadian teams did at SFI West and shares the recently released CUC Junior pools.
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, inspired by his own experience at Masters Nats, Theo shares some competition-based ideas to make the tournament more player-friendly!
Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: CUC Masters Recap is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!