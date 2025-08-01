Huckin’ Eh: CUC Masters Recap

Masters Nationals brought the action!

Champions have been crowned! Find out all the major stories you need to know from an exciting CUC Masters tournament. In the news, Theo updates you on how Canadian teams did at SFI West and shares the recently released CUC Junior pools.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, inspired by his own experience at Masters Nats, Theo shares some competition-based ideas to make the tournament more player-friendly!