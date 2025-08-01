Huckin’ Eh: CUC Masters Recap

Masters Nationals brought the action!

August 1, 2025 by in Podcast

Champions have been crowned! Find out all the major stories you need to know from an exciting CUC Masters tournament. In the news, Theo updates you on how Canadian teams did at SFI West and shares the recently released CUC Junior pools.

Huckin’ Eh: CUC Masters Recap

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, inspired by his own experience at Masters Nats, Theo shares some competition-based ideas to make the tournament more player-friendly!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

