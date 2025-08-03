US Open 2025: Sinkable Molly Brown (Women’s Div.)

A sixteen-point disaster from one of the most accomplished teams in ultimate.

August 3, 2025 by in Recap

 

Sam Cortright of Denver Molly Brown during a tough game for the team at the 2025 US Open. Photo: William ‘Brody’ Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

There was plenty of material to sift through on Quarters-Semis Saturday at the US Open this year. #9 Seattle Riot stunned #2 Boston Brute Squad with a 15-12 win to reach Sunday’s final. #4 Washington DC Scandal made a seriously strong comeback against Brute after being down 8-2 at half against Brute… only to fall to regional rivals #10 Pittsburgh Parcha in the fifth-place bracket. #5 New York BENT, down several of their top players, further buoyed their stock by sticking around with #1 San Francisco Fury throughout most of the semifinal — a game Fury eventually won 15-10 to take their inevitable place in Sunday’s showcase. #17 Washington DC Grit, fully realizing the promise they had shown on Friday, handed a loss to the — we have to say it — struggling #6 San Diego Flipside. And I promise that Ultiworld will cover all of that, in detail and with concrete takeaways, in the tournament recap.

But not today.

Instead, we are going to dissect one of the most unimaginable results in club history: the 15-1 shellacking of #3 Denver Molly Brown in quarters.

You can watch all sixteen points yourself, of course. But if that doesn’t sound like much fun, just read on for the higher level view.

And now…

Unthinkable!

or:

How Fury Breadstuck Molly Brown

a Catastrophe in 16 Parts

Let’s take it point by point.

For each score there will be a synopsis, followed by a ‘Catastrophe Rating,’ which is a value generated by our state of the art vibes detection instruments, scaled to 10, and then rounded to the nearest half of a point for legibility.

  1. Edward Stephens
    Edward Stephens

    Edward Stephens has an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College. He writes and plays ultimate in Athens, Georgia.

