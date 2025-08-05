Deep Look LIVE: US Open Recap, UFA Divisional Finals

The US Open brought the action!

August 5, 2025 by and in Podcast

Episode 561: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor discuss the results of the US Open and preview the UFA Divisional Finals!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Wednesday, August 6th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: US Open Recap, UFA Divisional Finals

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Watch the Best of PEC West!

Re-Watch the US Open!

Make sure to join the Ultiworld Discord for the Live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back! Starting directly after the show.

